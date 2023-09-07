Heat relief, possible thunderstorms in Windsor-Essex

Windsor-Essex will see some relief from the heat along with thunderstorms Thursday afternoon.

According to Environment Canada, temperatures in the area are expected to fall from the stifling heat the region’s experienced the last few days. Forecasters are calling for a high of 26C with a humidex of 31.

There is a 60 per cent chance of rain in the afternoon, with a risk of thunderstorms.

The rain may continue into the evening, with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a low of 15C.

Here’s a look at the forecast for the rest of the week:

Friday: Cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers, high of 21C. At night, cloudy periods with a 30 per cent chance of showers, low of 11C.

Saturday: Cloudy with a high of 23C. At night, cloudy periods with a low of 14C

Sunday: Cloudy with a high of 22C. At night, cloudy periods and a low of 13C.

The average temperature for this time of year is 24C.