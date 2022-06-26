Heat event moves into day two in Windsor-Essex, expected to end Sunday evening

A heat warning continues into day two in Windsor-Essex, but residents will get relief from the sweltering heat Sunday evening.

According to Environment Canada, maximum temperatures may again reach low 30s with humidex values expected to be in the mid to high-30s in the afternoon.

Relief from the heat is expected Sunday evening with the arrival of “considerably cooler and less humid air will arrive this evening in the wake of a cold front.”

Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to present an increased risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

Environment Canada reminds residents risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, and those working or exercising outdoors.

Drink plenty of water, even before feeling thirsty, and stay in a cool place.

Residents are reminded to never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.

Check on older friends, family and neighbours to ensure they are cool and drinking water.