'Heat event' in Windsor-Essex on Monday

A heat event continues in Windsor Essex on Monday with Environment Canada forecasting humidex values in the mid to high 30s.

The heat is expected to come to an end early Tuesday when there is the potential for warm and humid conditions to persist on Tuesday, however precipitation and cloud cover will likely inhibit temperatures from exceeding the 30 C mark.

Monday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm. High 31. Humidex 40. UV index 5 or moderate.

Monday Night: Cloudy with 70 per cent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Low 21.

Tuesday: Mainly cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers early in the morning. Risk of a thunderstorm. High 28. Humidex 31.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 27.

Thursday: Sunny. High 25.

Friday: Sunny. High 28.

Saturday: Sunny. High 29.

Sunday: Sunny. High 26.