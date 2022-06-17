Heat breaks in Windsor-Essex
The watches and warnings have lifted and cooler temperatures are on the way for Windsor-Essex.
Slight humidity will still be hanging around on Friday before it breaks for the weekend.
Friday: Sunny. High 28. Humidex 31. UV index 10 or very high.
Friday night: A few clouds. Increasing cloudiness late this evening. Low 12.
Saturday: Clearing in the morning. High 22. UV index 9 or very high.
Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 22.
Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 30.
Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 34.
Philippine militants accused of beheading Canadian tourists surrender
Two long-wanted Abu Sayyaf militant commanders accused of beheading two kidnapped Canadian tourists and a German in the southern Philippines have surrendered to authorities, officials said Friday.
When could 'demand destruction' trigger gas price relief?
Experts are torn on when or even if drivers might see significant 'demand destruction' — an economics term for a sustained decline in demand for a product due to excessively high prices — at the pumps.
U.S. Capitol riot: How can Donald Trump be held to account?
As the Jan. 6 committee puts together its damning case, it is already beginning to wrestle with a fundamental riddle that has long applied to Trump's business and political career. How can he be made to pay a price for his actions?
Canada's Andrew Wiggins a huge part of Warriors' NBA championship win
Canadian basketball star Andrew Wiggins, once saddled with a reputation as a talented player who shied away from the spotlight, has turned that perception on its head after playing a key role in helping the Golden State Warriors win the NBA championship Thursday night.
They got out of Afghanistan, but now refugees are stuck living in Canadian hotels
After a desperate dash for freedom last August, refugee families from Afghanistan who are still being shuffled from hotel to hotel right here in Canada feel like they are caught in some kind of purgatory.
U.K. approves extradition of Assange, who plans to appeal
The British government has ordered the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the United States to face spying charges. WikiLeaks said it would appeal.
2 dead, 1 hurt in Alabama church shooting: police
A single gunman opened fire inside a suburban Alabama church Thursday evening, killing two people and wounding a third at a small group meeting before being taken into custody, authorities said.
'It has to stop': Kitchener shootings prompt message from police chief
After two early morning shootings in Kitchener, Waterloo Regional Police Service Chief Bryan Larkin has issued a message condemning the crimes.
'I heard ‘boom, boom, boom': Gunshots in Kitchener neighbourhood frighten residents
Police responded to reports of gunshots the area of Belmont Avenue West and Karn Street in Kitchener Thursday morning. It's one of two shootings reported in the city in the space of a few hours
Hockey hero: Kitchener’s Ava Murphy leads Canada to world hockey title
A 17-year-old girl from Kitchener is back in her hometown after helping Canada bring home the under-18 Women’s World Hockey Championship win.
E-scooters could get green light to cruise on London streets
Londoners frustrated by soaring gas prices might soon have another option for getting around.
Soaring number of emergency calls to London Fire Department prompts changes
Protecting the lives and property of Londoners is growing more challenging for the London Fire Department (LFD) as calls for service climb.
Resident told by city she's responsible for clearing damaged trees in 'unassumed laneway' behind her property
A woman in the Glen Cairn is looking for more answers after wreckage from a storm left a laneway behind her property in disarray.
OPP takes 'zero tolerance' approach to summer in Wasaga Beach
The official start of summer is days away, and police in Wasaga Beach say they are ready with an increased presence for the first restriction-free summer since 2019.
Barrie hospital records longest ER wait time across the region
Emergency room patients at the region's largest hospital, Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie, were kept waiting an average of 2.4 hours to see a doctor in April, the longest wait time recorded in the region.
Tiny Bee City hives thrive
Tiny Township is celebrating its Bee City designation with a series of bee-friendly workshops during national Pollinator Week.
HSN emergency wait times on par with province, hospital officials say
It was a cheerful annual general meeting for Health Sciences North as the Sudbury-area hospital's leaders celebrated the facility's achievements over the past year. And while lots have been done, its president and CEO says they have more work to do.
Sudbury health unit getting some backup
Public Health Sudbury & Districts has hired a new associate medical officer of health.
Pilot able to escape after plane crashes into northern lake
It was a close call for the pilot of a float plane in northern Ontario on Wednesday night after the aircraft crashed into a lake flipping upside-down, police say.
Here are the top 10 Ottawa intersections for red-light camera violations
The three red-light cameras on King Edward Avenue, between Besserer Street and the Macdonald-Cartier Bridge, issued 8,500 tickets last year.
Ottawa daycare without power for 27 days following severe storm
Running a daycare with no power for 27 days is taking a toll on Jacqueline Orellana.
Body of missing Shopify executive Brett O'Grady found in Ottawa
The body of a Shopify executive who went missing seven months ago has been recovered.
Toronto selected as host site for 2026 FIFA World Cup
One of the biggest sporting events on the planet is coming to Toronto.
Huge hail and severe thunderstorms hit GTA, tornado warnings end for parts of Ontario
The Greater Toronto Area continues to see a bout of hot, muggy weather after a fast-moving row of severe thunderstorms swept through the region Thursday, pelting some areas with large hail and strong winds.
Police investigating after Eglinton Crosstown LRT worker struck and killed by cement truck
Toronto police are investigating after a man was fatally hit by a cement truck at an Eglinton Crosstown LRT construction site last month.
Coroner investigating after infant girl in respiratory distress dies after being turned away from Montreal hospital
An eight-month-old baby in respiratory distress has died after she was turned away from the Montreal General Hospital.
For fans and businesses, Montreal Grand Prix marks return to normal
For racing fans in downtown Montreal checking out luxury cars and enjoying the celebrations around the return of the Canadian Grand Prix, this weekend could not come soon enough.
Nova Scotia health-care system will get worse before it gets better: premier
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston conceded Thursday things are likely to get worse for the health-care system before they improve.
Three Charlottetown area doctors resign leaving thousands of Islanders without a family physician
The Charlottetown area is set to lose three family physicians over the next several weeks. Their departure means approximately 5,400 people will be without a family doctor, on top of the thousands in Prince Edward Island who are already without primary medical care.
Murphy’s Logic: Public safety over police secrecy
After at first saying she wouldn’t have done anything differently, the RCMP’s strategic communications officer has finally conceded there were serious communications problems during the April 2020 Nova Scotia mass murder.
Winnipeg police searching for suspect wanted in two homicides
Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service are searching for a suspect who is wanted in connection with two homicides.
Tall grass and dandelions creating eyesore in Winnipeg
One Winnipeg resident said the boulevards in her Richmond West neighbourhood are overrun with tall grass and dandelions, creating an eyesore.
Canola on fire after two semi-trucks crash on southern Alberta highway
Fire crews are monitoring the scene of a fire that began when two semi-trucks crashed on Highway 519 east of the hamlet of Granum.
Fish and Wildlife officers attempting to capture young grizzly bear in Canmore
Provincial wildlife officials are attempting to capture a juvenile grizzly bear hanging around Canmore's Benchlands neighbourhood after a person was charged Wednesday.
Expect to swat away plenty of mosquitoes after Calgary's heavy rainfall
Insect experts say that this week's rain created a perfect storm of another kind, for breeding mosquitoes, awakening what has so far been a relatively benign skitter season.
Albertans are camping outside Canada Place as early as 1:30 a.m. to get a passport
The line outside Canada Place in downtown Edmonton started forming at 1:30 a.m. on Thursday.
Seven-vehicle crash south of Morinville under investigation
A major collision Thursday evening south of Morinville involving seven vehicles, including one almost submerged in a water culvert, is under investigation, RCMP say.
Edmonton won't host 2026 World Cup matches as FIFA picks Toronto, Vancouver
Edmonton has lost its bid to host the World Cup in 2026 as FIFA announced Toronto and Vancouver as the lone Canadian cities for the tournament.
Chilliwack tenant wins compensation following eviction, but has yet to see the money
Even though the Residential Tenancy Branch ruled in Catherine Seymour's favour, getting her compensation isn't proving to be easy.
Vancouver will host FIFA World Cup matches in 2026, officials announce
Vancouver will become a World Cup city in just a few years' time, officials announced Thursday.
Condo with no kitchen located inside Vancouver hotel listed for $659K
For less than the price of a typical Vancouver condo, you could be living in the heart of the city's downtown core – as long as you don't mind a lot of dining out, or having hotel guests for neighbours.