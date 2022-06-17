Heat breaks in Windsor-Essex

The watches and warnings have lifted and cooler temperatures are on the way for Windsor-Essex.

Slight humidity will still be hanging around on Friday before it breaks for the weekend.

Friday: Sunny. High 28. Humidex 31. UV index 10 or very high.

Friday night: A few clouds. Increasing cloudiness late this evening. Low 12.

Saturday: Clearing in the morning. High 22. UV index 9 or very high.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 22.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 30.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 34.