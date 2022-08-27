Heat and sunshine in Windsor’s weekend forecast, unsettled weather expected in coming days

For the last weekend of August, Windsor can expect to soak up plenty of summer heat and sunshine, before cloudy skies and a chance of rainfall kicks off the beginning of the workweek.

According to Environment Canada, Windsor will see sunny skies and a high of 25 C on Saturday, feeling like 30 C with the humidity. The UV index will peak around 8, or very high, around 1:00 p.m.

Overnight, skies will remain clear with fog patches developing throughout the night. The low will be 15 C.

On Sunday, Windsor will see sunny skies and fog patches dissipating throughout the morning, with sustained winds at 20 km/h. Sunday’s high will reach 30 C, feeling like 38 C with the humidity.

Overnight on Sunday, the forecast is calling for a low of 22 C and cloudy periods, with a 30 per cent chance of showers.

For the beginning of the workweek, Windsor can expect a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 31 C and a 40 per cent chance of showers.

Overnight Monday, there will be overcast skies and a 60 per cent chance of showers, with the temperature dropping to 21 C.

The risk of showers on Tuesday will increase to 70 per cent, with a mix of sun and clouds and a high of 29 C. Overnight Tuesday, there will be a 30 per cent chance of showers and a low of 21 C.

Here’s a look at Windsor’s forecast for the rest of the week:

Wednesday: Mix of sun and cloud, 30 per cent chance of showers, high of 27 C.

Thursday: Sunny, high of 23 C.

Friday: Sunny, high of 24 C.