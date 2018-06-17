

CTV Windsor





Environment Canada says high levels of air pollution are expected in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent Sunday.

The hot and sunny conditions are expected to cause increasing ground-level ozone concentrations in southwestern Ontario

The air quality index is showing a moderate risk most of the day with a short-term high risk Sunday afternoon.

Individuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk, the agency says.

People with lung diseases, such as asthma and COPD, can be particularly sensitive to air pollution.

They will generally experience more serious health effects at lower levels. Pollution can aggravate their diseases, leading to increased medication use, doctor and emergency room visits, and hospital visits.

The heat alert remains in effect as well, as temperatures are expected to reach the low thirties Sunday and Monday, with peak humidex values near 40.

The temperature hit 34.6 degrees in Windsor Sunday.

And there won’t be much relief overnight either Ltemperatures will only drop to the low twenties.