A heat warning is in effect for the Windsor region as humidity and heat will combine Sunday.

The alert is for Chatham-Kent and Windsor-Essex.

Environment Canada says a hot and humid airmass from the American Mid-West is forecast to reach the area Sunday and remain in place through Tuesday night.

Afternoon highs are expected to reach 31 degrees with humidex values rising to 40.

Overnight low temperatures will only fall to the low 20s, providing little relief from the heat, the agency says.

The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.



Check on older family, friends and neighbours. Make sure they are cool and drinking water, Environment Canada advises.



