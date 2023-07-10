Heat and humidity kick off a new week in Windsor-Essex
A hot and humid day is on the way Monday before chance of showers take over for most of the week.
Monday's temperature is expected to be about 30 C but the humidity will make it feel more like 35 C.
Overnight temperatures will stay around the seasonal mark of 17 C, ranging between 16 C and 19 C this week.
Here's a look at the rest of the forecast
Monday: Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 30. Humidex 35. UV index 9 or very high.
Monday Night: Clear. Low 18.
Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. 60 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High 30. Humidex 35. UV index 9 or very high.
Wednesday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 25.
Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 perA mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 27.cent chance of showers. High 27.
Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 28.
Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 28.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau says Canada will more than double military presence in Latvia
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is making his third visit to Latvia today, where he's set to meet with the country's leaders and with Canadian troops.
BoC expected to raise rates again this week, vying to quash inflation faster
The Bank of Canada is expected to raise interest rates again this week as forecasters say the economy has not softened enough for the central bank to back off.
How many Russians have died in Ukraine? Data shows what Moscow hides
Nearly 50,000 Russian men have died in the war in Ukraine, according to the first independent statistical analysis of Russia's war dead, two independent Russian media outlets working with a data scientist from Germany's Tubingen University, said.
Baggage worker injured at Montreal airport did not survive: officials
The baggage worker who was seriously injured at the Montreal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport (YUL) on Saturday did not survive, airport officials have confirmed.
Montreal student gets surgery in Kingston, Ont. after 15 hour wait in Montreal ER
A 20-year-old Concordia University student says he waited 15 hours in the ER at Montreal’s Royal Victoria Hospital after his appendix burst. Then, instead of waiting any longer, Christos Lianos says his parents decided to take him to a hospital in his home town of Kingston, Ont. where he had emergency surgery.
Starlink satellites flooding sky with radiation, which could be hurting radio astronomy: study
Elon Musk's thousands of Starlink satellites aren't just disrupting scientific research by causing streaks in deep space photos — according to a new study, they are also dumping 'unintended electromagnetic radiation' into space, something that could be a major problem for Earth-bound astronomers.
2 seriously injured in downtown Toronto shooting
Two people are in hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in downtown Toronto early Monday morning.
Family and friends remember mother of two killed in daytime Toronto shooting
The woman struck by a stray bullet and killed in Leslieville during a daytime shooting Friday, is being remembered as a loving mother and friend who had a gift for connecting people.
Kitchener
-
'An incredibly unique thing': Thousands gather at Pottahawk Point for annual boat party
Warm and sunny weather in Port Rowan and Turkey Point helped set the tone for an annual tradition on Lake Erie.
-
Most-read stories of the week: New K-W hospital, London-Kitchener GO Train, smelly water
The location for a new Kitchener-Waterloo hospital, the end of the London-Kitchener GO Train, and a big lottery win round out the most-read stories of the week.
-
Early morning car fire in Cambridge sparks confusion, concern
Concerned Cambridge residents are wondering what caused a sudden, early morning truck fire near their homes.
London
-
Next steps on new health care deal tops agenda as premiers meet in Winnipeg
The last time all of Canada's premiers sat down around the same table, their attention was focused on getting Ottawa to pay more to fix the understaffed, hospitals, shuttered emergency rooms, surgical backlogs and health-worker shortages threatening the viability of their health systems.
-
Salvation Army thrift store in London, Ont. officially closes its doors
After 23 years of serving the community, the city’s only Salvation Army thrift store closed its doors for good on Saturday.
-
Two Londoners are headed to the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup
With the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup set to kick off in Australia and New Zealand later this month, two Londoners will also be packing their bags and making the journey down under.
Barrie
-
Mariposa Folk Festival brings big boost to local economy
The 63rd annual Mariposa Folk Festival hit the stage on Friday and ends Sunday evening at Tudhope Park. Officials said this year was another remarkable year for the festival.
-
-
Police open arson investigation after Orillia house fire
Provincial police have started an arson investigation after a fire at a home in Orillia late Saturday.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. community set to start requiring licences for travel trailers
Travel trailer owners in French River are being reminded that they need to start thinking about whether they need a licence for their camper – the implementation of the municipality’s new bylaw starts July 15.
-
-
Highest number of transport truck collisions in ten years: OPP
Transport truck collisions are at the highest number in ten years in Ontario, according to provincial police.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | No movement on Hydro Ottawa strike, union says
About 400 Hydro Ottawa workers represented by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) are approaching two weeks on the picket lines after rejecting the latest offer from their employer and the union says there has been no movement from management since.
-
Teen in critical condition after rescue at Britannia Beach
Emergency crews responded to a call for two people in distress in the water at the beach in Ottawa's west end at approximately 7:15 p.m. Sunday.
-
Ottawa Senators trade Alex Debrincat to Detroit Red Wings
Toronto
-
-
-
Man in critical condition after SUV collides with GO bus in North York
A man has life-threatening injuries after the SUV he was driving struck a GO bus in North York late Sunday night.
Montreal
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Rainfall warning in effect for the Greater Montreal Area
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a rainfall warning for Montreal, Laval, Longueuil and other surrounding areas.
-
Bombardier patrol planes would sport price tag 'competitive' with Boeing bid
The patrol planes Bombardier Inc. hopes could replace aging Canadian military aircraft will have a price "competitive" with that of jets from rival Boeing Inc., the Montreal-based company says.
Atlantic
-
Minister says changes in progress after apology for racism faced by Black soldiers
Ottawa is continuing to implement recommendations brought forward as part of an apology for the systemic hate and racism experienced by an all-Black Canadian unit that served in the First World War, Defence Minister Anita Anand said on Sunday.
-
Sex worker wins in Nova Scotia court, but ruling leaves sex industry conflicted
In a legal decision described as the first of its kind in Canada, a Halifax sex worker successfully sued a client for nonpayment of services, but actors in the industry are conflicted about the ruling's impacts.
-
33-year-old woman dies in New Brunswick ATV crash
RCMP in New Brunswick say a 33-year-old woman has died following a single-vehicle ATV crash.
Winnipeg
-
-
STARS air ambulance dispatched to Birds Hill area
A Winnipeg Folk Festival attendee is recovering after a STARS ambulance helicopter was dispatched to the Birds Hill area Saturday evening.
-
Family celebrates grandfather's lifelong friendship with boy rescued during Second World War
A Manitoba family is celebrating their grandfather's legacy after travelling to Italy for the premiere of a documentary about how he rescued a 5-year-old boy during the Second World War.
Calgary
-
Stampede Family Day sees a new world record broken
The Calgary Stampede celebrated Family Day on Sunday, an annual tradition where admission is free for everybody up until 11 a.m. and a pancake breakfast is served up starting at 8 a.m.
-
Youth forum explores diversity, inclusion, reconciliation
A Canadian youth forum focusing on diversity, inclusion and reconciliation took place in Calgary this weekend.
-
Heat warning continues for City of Calgary
A heat warning continued for the City of Calgary Sunday afternoon.
Edmonton
-
Homicide unit investigating Sunday incident at Belvedere Station
Homicide detectives are investigating a death near Edmonton's Belvedere LRT station Sunday night.
-
Premiers meeting in Winnipeg to discuss use of new health dollars, affordability
Provincial and territorial premiers are kicking off a three-day meeting in Winnipeg today in which the chaos in Canada's health care systems will be front and centre.
-
Vancouver
-
Blind B.C. swimmer about to swim across the Strait of Georgia
Following months of training, Scott Rees of North Vancouver is about attempt what few have done before—swim across the cold currents of the Strait of Georgia.
-
Union holds rally as B.C. port strike enters second week
The union representing thousands of British Columbia longshore workers held a rally at Jack Pool Plaza in downtown Vancouver Sunday.
-
'Not at all enough': Driver ticketed after smashing into parked car, pinning 3 adults
There were some terrifying moments at a family gathering when a driver appeared to speed down a residential neighbourhood street, slamming into a parked vehicle.