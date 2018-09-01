

Environment Canada has issued a heat alert on the unofficial last weekend of summer for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

It will begin on Sunday as a hot and humid air mass is expected to return to the area.

Daytime temperatures of 31 degrees are forecast for Sunday through to Wednesday.

Lows at night will remain above 21 degrees.

A cold front is expected to arrive on Thursday.

Residents are urged to stay cool and hydrated and keep an eye on those susceptible to extreme temperatures such as the very young and the elderly.