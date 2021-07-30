Advertisement
Heartbreaking finish for Canada's Melissa Bishop-Nriagu at Toyko Olympics
Lindsey Butterworth, of North Vancouver, B.C., leads Melissa Bishop-Nriagu to the finish line to win the Women’s 800m final to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics, at the Canadian Track and Field Olympic trials in Montreal, Friday, June 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Share:
WINDSOR, ONT. -- National record holder, Melissa Bishop-Nriagu, will not compete for a gold medal in the women’s 800m at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics games.
The 32-year-old finished fourth in her heat Friday evening with a time of 2.11 min, finishing 28th overall.
This was the third time Bishop-Nriagu, completed in the Olympic games.
Her hometown is in Eganville, Ontario but lives and trains in Belle River.
Bishop-Nriagu made her Olympic debut at London 2012, finishing 30th in the 800m.
In her second Olympic Games at Rio 2016, Bishop-Nriagu lowered her own national record to 1:57.02 but finished a heartbreaking fourth in the 800m, matching Canada’s best ever Olympic result in the event.