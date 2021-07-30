WINDSOR, ONT. -- National record holder, Melissa Bishop-Nriagu, will not compete for a gold medal in the women’s 800m at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics games.

The 32-year-old finished fourth in her heat Friday evening with a time of 2.11 min, finishing 28th overall.

This was the third time Bishop-Nriagu, completed in the Olympic games.

Her hometown is in Eganville, Ontario but lives and trains in Belle River.

Bishop-Nriagu made her Olympic debut at London 2012, finishing 30th in the 800m.

In her second Olympic Games at Rio 2016, Bishop-Nriagu lowered her own national record to 1:57.02 but finished a heartbreaking fourth in the 800m, matching Canada’s best ever Olympic result in the event.