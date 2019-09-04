A labour hearing is taking place seeking to have Unifor’s blockade at Nemak removed in Windsor.

The hearing is in front of the Ontario Labour Relations Board.

A representative from the board says it began at 12 p.m. Wednesday.

Unifor Local 200 president John D'Agnolo thought the hearing was going to be Thursday, but now says they expect a decision to come down today.

Unifor president Jerry Dias and local representatives from Local 200 are listed as "defendants" for starting an "unlawful strike."

Both entrances were barricaded with cars and union members on Monday, while factory doors and equipment inside have been chained.

The Mexican-owned aluminum casting plant, which builds engine blocks for General Motors, is expected to close in June 2020, putting 270 people out of work.