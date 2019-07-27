

Ricardo Veneza , CTV Windsor





A new book from a Windsor physiotherapist, turned first-time author, aims to improve communication between healthcare providers and their patients.

Communication is Care: 9 Empowering Strategies to Guide Patient Healing was written by Jennifer George.

She was inspired to put pen to paper after experiencing a healthcare shortfall herself.

It was at the start of her healthcare career she realized the focus on communication wasn't there.

George is now working to change that with her first book. “I saw both sides of the healthcare journey and I noticed that there was a gap in communication,” she says.

George says writing page after page was a self-reflection of her family's time helping her ailing father and shows the transformative role of positive communication.

“The positive interactions we noticed had a direct impact on his healing and so did the negative ones as well as on us and our outlook and our coping,” she says.

Communication is Care is George's effort to show the 10-year journey of her father's chronic illness and recovery.

George points to positive communication not just as a nicety, but as an essential component of care.

“Now is the time, like, now we're recognizing that communication is the key. We're recognizing that communication is fundamental to healing and we're recognizing that it’s core to a healthcare providers' skillset.”

After a remarkable turnaround, George's father passed last year compelling George to tell her family's story.

George hopes to continue to support what she calls positive communication in healthcare with community workshops.

What is also likely is a sequel. George says after finishing her first book she realized there was more she had to say. But for now she's focusing on promoting this book and looking after her patients.