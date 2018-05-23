

CTV Windsor





Provincial election candidates from Windsor and Essex County ridings gathered at a public meeting to share their thoughts on healthcare.

Public-private partnership infrastructure was one of the topics of conversation at the event at the University of Windsor's School of Social Work on Tuesday night.

The meeting was coordinated by eight different organizations, giving candidates the opportunity to have an important part of their platform heard.

The mega hospital was a major topic of interest with some candidates supporting a multiple-site location.

One resident is more interested in seeing a hospital with adequate services built sooner rather than later.

“All they're going to argue is where the hospital is going to go,” says resident Ray Bezaire. “I have a procedure to do in my ear for basal cell. I have to wait three months to go to Toronto. If we had a proper hospital here it could be done here.”

Another resident, Shane Mitchell, says he believes it will sway his vote.

“This is the first time in an election that I haven't gone in knowing exactly what direction I plan to vote,” says Mitchell. “I'm open right now so we'll see.”