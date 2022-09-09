Healthcare crisis 'guaranteed' without long-term care bill: Musyj

A new bill passed into law by the province is getting the endorsement of Windsor Regional Hospital leaders.

The More Beds, Better Care Act is meant to ease bed shortages in Ontario Hospitals by enabling healthcare facilities to send “Alternate Level of Care” patients who are medically cleared by physicians to nearby long-term care homes, even if they aren’t the patient’s first choice.

It’s a move Windsor Regional Hospital CEO David Musyj calls long overdue.

“We don't have time to keep pushing us along as stated by Minister Calandra,” said Musyj during the hospital’s regular board meeting Thursday. “This should have been done years ago and it hasn’t and it wasn’t. And it needs to be done.”

“There are multiple issues that need to be addressed. This is just one of them. But if we don't do this one, then yes, we're going to be in a crisis come January,” Musyj said. “We're going to be in a full blown one. Guaranteed.”

Musyj notes implementing the powers granted in the legislation is not a “magic wand” solution, but it’s one thing the hospital can do to improve patient flow.

Between January and July 276 local patients were declared by their physicians to qualify for long-term care, according to hospital data,

Combined, those patients spent more than 5,312 days in acute care beds, averaging 25 beds a day, even though long-term beds are available.

As Musyj points out, the demand for those beds is high, saying an average of 22 patients a day wait in emergency rooms for an inpatient bed to open up.

“We're going to do our best to make it as smooth as possible for our residents and patients but at the same time, focusing on those who are waiting for a bed or in the emergency department,” he said. “They need a bed. We just can't focus on one without focusing on the whole.”

“This is just a blatant violation of the Charter of Rights. Moreover, it doesn't really solve the problem,” countered Shirley Roebuck, the chairperson of the Chatham-Kent Health Coalition, who told CTV News it's very unfortunate the hospital board is taking that stance.

“We believe that this is a morally unfit solution. It is not right,” Roebuck said.

Roebuck is calling on Ontarians to contact their local MPP to seek alternate solutions, which include increasing funding for more beds instead of pushing the elderly population out of hospitals into long-term care spots they don’t want.

“He is doing unethical, immoral things to our loved ones waiting for long-term care,” she said. “We’re going to try to convince Mr. Ford to back off from healthcare and in fact back off of all public programs.”

Musyj says moving forward, his team will make every effort to avoid sending long-term-bound patients outside the region.

“The chances of that happening are like slim to none. You want to talk about crisis? That is like crisis-crisis-crisis mode for that to happen.”