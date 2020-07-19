WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported 38 new COVID-19 cases in the region on Sunday.

The health unit says of the new cases, 19 are workers in the agri-farm sector, nine are in the community, one case is travel related, and nine are under investigation.

Over the weekend an increase of 85 COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex has been reported.

There have been 1,964 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex, including 1,303 people who have recovered and 556 who are self-isolating.

According to the health unit, most cases in the region have been among people in their 20s.

The death toll in Windsor-Essex is at 69. Forty-nine deaths have occurred among residents in long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.

There are seven workplaces experiencing outbreaks, four agriculture facilities in Kingsville, two in Leamington and one manufacturing facility in Leamington.

There are also two outbreaks at long-term care or retirement homes in Windsor-Essex — Village of Aspen Lake in Windsor and Augustine Villas in Kingsville.