WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting an increase of three cases in the region.

Of the new cases, one is an agri-farm worker, one is a local healthcare worker, and one case is community acquired.

As of Saturday, there are 50 active cases in Windsor-Essex and two people are in hospital.

There have been 2,713 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the region including 2,587 people who have recovered.

New cases are down from Friday when the health unit reported 21 new local cases, with 17 of the cases in the agri-farm sector.

There are no schools or retirement homes experiencing outbreaks.

An agriculture facility in Kingsville is currently the only workplace in outbreak status.

There have been 76 deaths related to COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. Fifty-three deaths are related to residents in retirement or long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.