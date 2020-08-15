WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported two new cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex on Saturday.

Of the two new cases, the health unit says one is travel related and one is a close contact of a confirmed COVID-19 case.

To date, there has been 2,416 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the region including 2,250 people who have recovered.

According to data on the health unit website, 1,438 confirmed cases have been exposed through close contacts of a positive case, 474 were possibly community acquired, 141 have been travel related and 363 are unknown.

There are currently four workplaces experiencing outbreaks including a manufacturing facility in Windsor, two agriculture facilities in Leamington and one in Kingsville.

A workplace is considered in outbreak if two or more employees have tested positive for the virus within a “reasonable timeline to suspect transmission in the workplace.”

There are now two long-term care or retirement homes experiencing outbreaks — New Beginnings in Leamington, and Shoreview at Riverside in Windsor. Augustine Villas in Kingsville was no longer considered in outbreak Saturday afternoon.

There have been 71 deaths related to the virus in Windsor-Essex. Forty-nine are related to residents in long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.