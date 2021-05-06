Advertisement
Health unit reporting 40 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex, no new deaths
Published Thursday, May 6, 2021 9:32AM EDT Last Updated Thursday, May 6, 2021 10:10AM EDT
Windsor Essex County Health Unit in Windsor, Ont., on April 6, 2020. (Bob Bellacicco / CTV Windsor)
Share:
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 40 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Thursday.
This is the second day in a row there has been 40 new cases.
The death toll related to COVID-19 remains at 414 people.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 15,676 confirmed cases of the virus, including 14,895 people who have recovered.
There are 367 cases that are currently active.
There are 11 Windsor-Essex residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and five people are in the ICU.
More coming.