WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 40 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Thursday.

This is the second day in a row there has been 40 new cases.

The death toll related to COVID-19 remains at 414 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 15,676 confirmed cases of the virus, including 14,895 people who have recovered.

There are 367 cases that are currently active.

There are 11 Windsor-Essex residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and five people are in the ICU.

