Health unit offering immunization clinics to help students avoid suspension
Published Monday, February 17, 2020 3:53PM EST Last Updated Monday, February 17, 2020 3:56PM EST
WINDSOR -- Suspension letters are going out again for student's whose immunization records are not up to date, but there is help for parents.
The Windsor Essex County Health Unit is hosting a series of daytime and evening walk-in clinics to help families who have received a suspension order for their child.
Public health nurses will be on hand tomorrow from 10:30a.m. until 6:30 p.m. at the health unit on Ouellette Avenue to update students immunization records and administer vaccines if needed.
Parents are asked to bring their child and the most up-to-date vaccine records.