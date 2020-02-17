WINDSOR -- Suspension letters are going out again for student's whose immunization records are not up to date, but there is help for parents.

The Windsor Essex County Health Unit is hosting a series of daytime and evening walk-in clinics to help families who have received a suspension order for their child.

Public health nurses will be on hand tomorrow from 10:30a.m. until 6:30 p.m. at the health unit on Ouellette Avenue to update students immunization records and administer vaccines if needed.

Parents are asked to bring their child and the most up-to-date vaccine records.