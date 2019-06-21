

CTV Windsor





The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is trying to make it more difficult to smoke or vape in public.

Officials have identified problem areas like sidewalks and festivals where second-hand smoke may be considered an issue.

Manager of Chronic Disease and Injury Prevention, Eric Nadalin, says they want to increase enforcement efforts and curb youth vaping while staying inside the rules in the Smoke-Free Ontario Act.

“It is a difficult thing to enforce but our officers are out there diligently enforcing these regulations and working with our municipal law enforcement, our security staff at different fairs and festivals and different events to build our capacity as an enforcement agency,” says Nadalin.

Nadalin says youth vaping has also become an issue.

He points to a recent report that shows youth vaping is up 74 per cent from 2017 to 2018.

The concerns also apply to people who use cannabis.

The health unit plans to visit municipalities to review smoke free by-laws and see if stricter guidelines could be put in place to further limit where smoking or vaping is possible.