Health unit looking for space for its consumption and treatment services
Published Saturday, August 22, 2020 12:12PM EDT
LONDON, ONT -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is looking for partners to house what it calls a consumption and treatment service.
The health unit has issued a request for expressions of interest for space to house the site.
The consumption treatment site is meant to help those living with substance use and create pathways to recovery.
The initiative is part of the health unit's broader opioid and substance strategy.