

AM800, CTV Windsor





May is Rabies Awareness month and the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is getting the word out.

Public Health Inspector Stefano Di Blasio sat down to talk about the disease with AM800's Patty Handysides on The Afternoon News.

Di Blasio says the disease may not be as prevalent as it used to be in Windsor-Essex, but it's still not to be taken lightly.

"A disease that's caused by a virus and effects the brains of most warm-blooded animals, that includes humans. The reason why it's significant is infection is almost always fatal," he says. "It's spread through the saliva of animals and that can be done through either a bite or a scratch."

He says if you are unfamiliar with an animal, stay away.

"Don't disturb animals if you see them eating anything or caring for their young because they may become defensive. Try not to break up an animal fight, as you may get bitten or scratched in the process," says Di Blasio. "It's always great to make sure your garbage is kept secure so you don't attract any wild animals such as Raccoons."

There are some tips to keeping pets safe too, including vaccination, he added.

"Always monitor your pets when they're outdoors so you know they don't encounter any wild or stray animals. Keep them on a leash as well so they don't accidentally run off," he says. "If your pet has been involved in an accident or an attack with another animal see a veterinarian right away."

He says anyone bitten or scratched by an unfamiliar animal should immediately clean the wound and follow up with a doctor — if it's a pet, they should try and collect as much information about the animal and its owner and report it to the WECHU.