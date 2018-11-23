

A case of whooping cough has popped up in Windsor and that has the local health unit sending out a public alert.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit confirms a case of Pertussis, better known as the whooping cough, has been identified at Vincent Massey Secondary School in the city.

The respiratory infection is highly contagious and can be transmitted for up to 20 days after symptoms first show.

Initial symptoms include sneezing, runny nose, a fever and a mild cough. After one to two weeks, the illness will progress to outbursts of “explosive coughing” that can interrupt breathing, eating and sleeping — which can lead to gagging, vomiting, and exhaustion.

The coughing can be followed by a loud, high-pitched “crowing” or “whooping” sound which indicates difficulty breathing. The cough can linger for months as the body recovers.

According to a statement posted to the school’s website, a vaccine for whooping cough is part of a series given to children two, four, six and 18 months old, followed by another dose between 4 and 6 years old and finally again between 14 and 16 years old. It’s also recommended people receive the vaccine once more as an adult.

The health unit recommends anyone who isn’t immunized and may have come into contact with someone from Massey high school to see a doctor. Pregnant women in their third trimester and those with compromised immune systems are also advised to see a doctor, should they have come into contact with someone from the school.

Those experiencing symptoms of Whooping Cough are asked to call the health unit at 519-258-2146 x1420 between 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. from Monday to Friday.