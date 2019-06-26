

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit wants to make sure every resident is prepared to deal with the opioid crisis, and that includes on the job.

The health unit hosted a “Working Toward Wellness” luncheon at the Caboto Club on Wednesday to discuss strategies on how to create a safer and healthier workplace, while becoming more educated on the opioid crisis in Windsor-Essex.

“One of the key players we thought could be part of the community response is to be working with workplaces," says WECHU health promotion specialist Gillian Stager.

It's one of the goals of the Windsor-Essex Community Opioid and Substance Strategy.

Stager tells CTV News it is important to educate employers and employees about the opioid crisis.

"We know that it requires the entire community to respond to the issues," says Stager.

The numbers show opioids are a serious issue.

Public Health Ontario says 48 people in Windsor-Essex died from opioid related causes in 2018, the highest number ever recorded.

"I think those are awfully high numbers and I know that we can do better," says Stager.

The data also shows The Erie St. Clair LHIN, which includes Windsor-Essex, has the highest rate of opioid prescriptions in all of Ontario.

The health unit recommends staff be trained to use naloxone, the potential life-saving medication.

Stager adds some community partners have already reached out.

Beth Anne Ternovan is the manager of the counselling program at Family Services Windsor Essex.

Ternovan tells CTV News some of their staff are trained on the nalaxone kits.

“We have provided the training to the rest of the staff in the event they should ever have to use it," says Ternovan. “The more education and awareness that we have, the greater ability that we're going to have to confront this particular issue."

There is a website for employers and employees to get information on dealing with substance abuse.