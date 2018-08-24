

CTV Windsor





A Windsor-Essex resident has tested positive for West Nile Virus, according to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

This marks the first clinically diagnosed and lab-confirmed human case for the area in 2018.

Most people with WNV never develop symptoms and will not know that they have the virus.

Approximately 25 per cent of the people develop West Nile fever. A small number of people (less than 1 per cent) develop severe neuro-invasive disease.



This positive human case is a reminder for Windsor-Essex County residents to continue to protect themselves, as certain types of mosquitoes spread WNV, a potentially serious infection to humans.



Area residents should eliminate any standing water around their home/property and take personal protective measures to avoid mosquito bites.



Individuals can protect themselves from mosquito bites in several ways.

-Use insect repellents that contain DEET, Icaridin or other approved ingredients on clothing as well as exposed skins. Always read and follow label directions.

-Wear long-sleeved shirts, long pants, and a hat when outdoors. Light-coloured clothing is best as mosquitoes tend to be attracted to dark colours.

-Limit the time you spend outdoors at dawn and dusk, when mosquitoes are most active.

-Make sure that door and window screens fit securely and are free of holes.



The Health Unit, along with each municipality, will continue to monitor for West Nile Virus activity for the remainder of the season.