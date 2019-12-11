WINDSOR -- The flu has officially arrived in Windsor-Essex, over a month later than last year.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has confirmed the first case of Influenza A in the region.

Last flu season, there were 157 lab confirmed cases, with the first case being reported Nov. 6, 2018.

The WECHU is reminding everyone that it is not too late to get your flu shot.

Health officials say the best way to protect against the influenza virus and lower your risk of flu is to get the flu vaccine. It is free for people who work, live or study in Ontario.

Ways for residents to get their influenza vaccine:

-Health Care Providers (contact your doctor or nurse practitioner)

-Over 90 local Pharmacies in Windsor-Essex County

People at higher risk of serious complications are:

-young children

-babies under 6 months of age (who are unable to get the vaccine)

-adults aged 65 and over

-pregnant women

-those living with a chronic health conditions (such as asthma, bronchitis, diabetes, heart disease)

To prevent getting or spreading the flu: