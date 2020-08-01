The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is asking customers who visited Chucks Roadhouse on Tecumseh Road between July 24 and 25 to take the online COVID-19 assessment.

This comes as a female server in her 20s tested positive for COVID-19 after working infectious for two days.

She came into contact with five coworkers who are said to be self-isolating as well.

Investigation determined the employee took all proper precautions including wearing a mask and physical distancing.

The restaurant was closed Friday evening for thorough cleaning and sanitation.

The health unit believes the risk of COVID-19 spread to the community is low.