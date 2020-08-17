WINDSOR, ONT. -- Health officials are expecting to see a bump in new COVID-19 cases when school starts next month.

“We know there’s going to be more cases now that we’ve gone to Stage 3. We know when schools reopen again in September we’re going to see a surge as well,” said Windsor Regional Hospital chief of staff Dr. Wassim Saad.

Having gone through numerous outbreaks in long term care facilities and the agri-farm industry, Saad feels the region is better prepared heading into the fall season.

“Now that the groundwork has been laid and a lot of the extra protocols and procedures we have in place at the hospital are there I think it’s going to be less the second time around,” he said. “We just have to be prepared for that second surge and how we handle it.”

Which is why a second assessment centre is slated to open at Windsor Regional Hospital’s Met campus in September.

“It’s going to be available throughout the rest of the year to early 2021,” Saad said.

In the meantime, municipalities move forward cautiously. Planning ahead hasn’t been easy for municipalities like the town of Amherstburg.

“It has been difficult,” said the town’s parks, facilities, recreation and culture director Phil Roberts. “We continuously generate plans and often tear them up or modify them.”

Based on the flu season in the southern hemisphere doctors don’t expect Windsor-Essex to be hit as hard, as usual, this winter.

Part of that is because the flu spreads much like COVID-19 does — masks and handwashing prevents the spread of the virus, so officials hope to see much of the same with flu season.

“We are trying to stay ahead of the curve,” Windsor-Essex medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed said. “We are trying to make sure that we are giving all the tools, all the education, all the resources, and all the support to everyone in the community.”