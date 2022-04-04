Health fair in Leamington offers migrant workers access to medical services

Migrant workers in Windsor-Essex were given an opportunity on the weekend to access services many of us take for granted.

More than 20 organizations were represented at a health and information fair in Leamington.

“All the migrant workers, they have the right to OHIP like every Canadian, we have,” Migrant Workers Community Program chair Martin Varela said. “But they don’t know that they have the right to have the OHIP.”

The health and information fair in Leamington showed workers all that is available to them, from OHIP services to legal advice and pest control services.

Organizers say many migrant workers are hesitant to ask for advice, or see a doctor.

So at this fair, a doctor was brought to them.

Along with a hygienist who was offering free dental cleanings.

The Windsor-Essex Community Health Centre also offers medical assessments to anyone in need, including those without an OHIP card.

“On staff right now, we have a doctor as well as a registered practical nurse where we do offer bilingual services in English and Spanish,” said the centre’s Melany Marcinkowski.