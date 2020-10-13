WINDSOR, ONT. -- More funding is being put towards increasing health and safety measures for farms and farm workers in Ontario, according to government officials.

The federal and provincial governments are investing $26.6 million for the agri-food sector during the COVID-19 outbreak.

"Protecting the health and well-being of all farm workers who are helping ensure the food security for Canadians has been a top priority since the beginning of the pandemic," said Marie-Claude Bibeau, federal Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food. "We will continue to provide Ontario farmers with the support they need to ensure the right measures are in place to safeguard their employees and limit the spread of the virus."

A new agreement between Ontario and the federal government will see Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada invest an additional $11.6 million to help support efforts by Ontario producers to stop the spread of COVID-19 on their farms.

Some of the actions include building physical barriers for worker separation, upgrading HVAC systems and enhancing hand-washing facilities will be eligible for this funding.

The federal funding that will be delivered by Ontario is in addition to the Ontario government's commitment in June of up to $15 million to support workplace safety enhancements in the sector through the Enhanced Agri-food Workplace Protection Program.

"We're committed to ensuring farm workers can do their jobs safely, and that they are able to continue to provide Ontario families with safe, high-quality food," said Ernie Hardeman, Ontario Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs. "Ontario's agri-food businesses and their hardworking employees play a critical role in keeping our food supply chain strong and we're doing everything we can to help support them."

"Ensuring the health and safety of our families and employees continues to be the highest priority for our members," said Keith Currie, president of the Ontario Federation of Agriculture. "Adopting pandemic protocols and making adaptations on farm and to accommodations has added another layer of complexity and expense to our farm businesses from spring planting through harvest. This investment of $26.6 million from the federal and provincial governments will directly contribute to ensuring our ability to produce high quality, affordable food close to home while ensuring greater employee protection."

Under the expanded program, the amount farmers can claim for preventive expenses including a combination of workplace modifications, PPE, transportation and temporary housing will double to $15,000.

The program will also include a new category for small capital projects of up to $100,000 for housing modifications, workplace modifications and equipment to allow greater physical distancing for workers.