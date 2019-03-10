

CTV Windsor





For those lucky enough to be vacation this March break, a local university professor warns to be aware of "tourist brain."

Dr. Chris Houser, a University of Windsor professor, has worked for years with researchers in Texas and Australia on the dangers of beaches near resort areas.

He says people often think a drowning on vacation is an isolated incident.

Houser says the effect of "tourist brain" is that people ignore clear warning signs.

"Even if there was a flag flying or there was a sign to suggest the currents were dangerous, people believed that if there was an access point, if there were other people on the beach and in the water and in particular if there was a hotel built there, it must be safe," he says.

"Then when you start to add in the heat, the relaxation, the alcohol, then people start to make very bad judgements about what are the conditions and they put themselves into a very dangerous condition."