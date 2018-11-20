

Essex County OPP have identified a Tecumseh teen who died in a head-on collision on Manning Road.

Police say Ethan Shepherd, 18, of Tecumseh, died in the two-vehicle crash Monday night around 10 p.m. on Manning Road between Baseline Road and Walls Road.

A 44-year-old female driver of the second vehicle was transported to an area hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Manning Road was closed until approximately 5 a.m. Tuesday as the OPP's Technical Collision Investigators completed their investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.