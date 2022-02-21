Head of Unifor Local 444 plans to run for national president
Unifor Local 444 president Dave Cassidy plans to throw his name in the running for the union’s next national president.
With Unifor’s current national president Jerry Dias set to retire in August, Cassidy plans to officially announce his bid for the position Tuesday.
A news release from Unifor Local 444 says Dias and the National Executive Board (NEB) have already given their “golden anointing” to one of his assistants. The union says this practice often determines who the next president will be, without the need for an election.
“This time is different,” the release says. “Members want a say. The members’ voices matter and this is the members’ union. This election cannot be about anointing a chosen candidate, but electing the right candidate.”
Cassidy, who currently serves as the local president and national trades chair, has the full support of his family, local 444 officers, local 444 executive board, local 444 executive council, the Stellantis council as well as other local presidents, the release says.
War fears grow as Putin orders troops to eastern Ukraine
A long-feared Russian invasion of Ukraine appeared to be imminent Monday, if not already underway, with Russian President Vladimir Putin ordering forces into separatist regions of eastern Ukraine.
A timeline of major events leading up to the current Russia-Ukraine crisis
The current crisis between Russia, Ukraine and the West is the latest chapter in a long history of developments. CTVNews.ca has a timeline of some of the key moments that led to the current political standoff.
Emergency situation 'not over' PM Trudeau says after police crackdown in the capital
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government does not intend to keep the Emergencies Act in effect 'a single day longer' than its required, but right now, concerns remain that protesters and trucks could be repositioning to return to the nation's capital.
Access to border crossing resumes in B.C. after weekend protest
Access to a border crossing in B.C. has resumed following another round of protests over the weekend.
WATCH LIVE | Vote on Emergencies Act becomes unofficial matter of confidence in government
With hours to go before a vote on the federal Liberals' use of the Emergencies Act to end anti-government blockades in Ottawa and several border crossings, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was confident the votes were there to approve the measures.
UPDATED | 'Sense of relief' in Ottawa, but police efforts are not over, mayor says
The current state of Ottawa's Wellington Street may be unrecognizable compared to what it looked like just three days ago, but the city's mayor says law enforcement efforts to clear the downtown core remain ongoing.
Gold mining site blast reportedly kills 59 in Burkina Faso
A strong explosion near a gold mining site in southwestern Burkina Faso killed 59 people and injured more than 100 others Monday, the national broadcaster and witnesses reported.
NEW | RCMP says it did not provide names of convoy donors to financial institutions
The RCMP said Monday that it has not provided banks a list of donors who contributed to the 'Freedom Convoy' fundraising efforts, rather the intelligence they provided to financial institutions included the identities of 'influencers in the illegal protest' and owners and drivers of vehicles who did not leave the protest zone.
Killer whales have been teaching each other to steal fish from humans, study finds
It appears even killer whales don’t always feel like putting in the effort to hunt for their own food. According to a new study, a group of orcas have been teaching each other to steal fish from human fishing nets.
17-year-old wanted on first-degree murder charge in Cambridge shooting
Waterloo regional police are searching for a 17-year-old wanted on first-degree murder charges after a man was shot and killed in Cambridge on Sunday night.
New nature school aims to reconnect kids with the great outdoors
Kendra Martin worked as a teacher for 25 years, but says being outdoors and with nature is her passion. Now she's found a way to combine both.
Up to 25 mm of rain expected in southern Ontario through Tuesday
Significant rainfall is on the way in Waterloo Region and Wellington County with Environment Canada forecasting up to 25 mm of precipitation between Monday and Tuesday night.
Integrity probe launched in Warwick Township, mayor under scrutiny for handling of blockade protest on Hwy 402
A motion to request an integrity commissioner investigation passed during a Feb. 17 special council meeting in Warwick Township.
Cleanup underway following auto wrecking yard fire
Thick black smoke could be seen as far away as 20 kilometres near Stratford, Ont. following a fire that started Sunday afternoon at an auto wrecking yard on the edge of Rostock.
Truck convoy a 'contributing factor' in fatal Chatham-Kent collision: OPP
OPP say a recent truck convoy protest played a role in a fatal collision in Chatham-Kent.
More visitors now allowed inside long term care homes
It's a special day for Cynthia Thomson, who visited her husband with cupcakes in hand at Victoria Village in Barrie on Monday now that more visitors are allowed inside to visit loved ones.
Toronto man raises money for Alzheimer's with marathon skate
Steve Mcneil wrapped up his cross-province skate for Alzheimer's research on Monday in Orillia.
UN planes at northern Ontario airport spark social media conspiracy theories
Two airplanes parked at North Bay’s Jack Garland Airport became infamous on social media last weekend after conspiracy theories linked them to the so-called 'Freedom Convoy' in Ottawa.
Sudbury angler catches elusive lake trout in Nepahwin Lake
It's something even environmentalists haven't seen for the better part of a decade. A Sudbury fisherman recently caught a giant lake trout from Nepahwin Lake and scientists are taking it as a positive sign that rehabilitation efforts are working.
One person killed when ambulance, snow plow collide near Wawa
One person was killed Sunday in a two-vehicle collision just after 11 a.m. near Wawa, Ontario Provincial Police said.
Secure area in Ottawa shrinks as police maintain presence following removal of 'Freedom Convoy'
Police say the 'secure area' in downtown Ottawa has shrunk following the removal of the 'Freedom Convoy' protesters who had occupied city streets for three weeks.
Residents in Ottawa's Centretown neighbourhood describe relief as trucker occupation ends
Residents in Ottawa's Centretown neighbourhood are breathing a sigh of relief Monday after the truck convoy protest draws to an end.
Ottawa restaurant offers dinners to residents who stood up to convoy protesters
The co-owner of a downtown Ottawa restaurant says he'd love to treat some local residents who made headlines standing up to 'Freedom Convoy' protesters.
Toronto Liberal MP mused voting against Emergencies Act
In a thoughtful address to Parliament, in advance of a vote by Members of Parliament (MP) on whether to keep the Emergencies Act in force, a Toronto MP argued to the brink of breaking with fellow Liberals about voting down the measure.
Police charge 72-year-old woman with murder after female found dead in wooded area of Pickering
Police have charged a 72-year-old Clarington resident with second-degree murder after a female was found deceased in a wooded area in north Pickering last night.
Retail fraud? Home stagers buy items only to return them later
The real estate market in Canada continues to break records and some studies show a home that is professionally staged with modern furniture and artwork could sell for up to ten per cent more.
Couple in their seventies found dead in Laval; Quebec's second apparent murder-suicide in 24 hours
The son of a couple in their seventies alerted police Saturday evening, shortly after 7:30 p.m., after discovering the bodies of his parents inside their residence on Blois Blvd., near Trois-Rivières Avenue, in the Duvernay district.
Montreal teens, parents, teachers asked to help explain wave of violence in upcoming forum
Worried about gun violence among Montreal's teens? So are police, the mayor and many others, after a series of fatal shootings -- so they're asking youth themselves to weigh in during a three-day forum.
Inflation creating dire tradeoffs as low-income Montrealers juggle food, heat and rent
In almost any Montreal grocery store you step into these days, the shoppers will tell you they're feeling sticker shock. But for some, it hits much harder than others.
Investigation into N.S. fatal house fire that killed woman, 3 children continues, autopsies complete
The investigation continues into the cause of a fatal fire that claimed the lives of four people – one woman and three children – in Auburndale, N.S.
"They just want the truth": N.S. Mass Casualty Commission starts public proceedings
After delays, changes, and criticism, the public inquiry into the mass killings in Nova Scotia is set to begin Tuesday.
Is the Emergencies Act necessary? Lawyers disagree
As MPs debate the Emergencies Act in Ottawa, critical questions and conversations about the Act, and its use are being echoed in Nova Scotia.
Manitoba hockey player suspended after taunting opposing team with alleged racial gesture
A player with the Dauphin Kings has been suspended indefinitely by the Manitoba Junior Hockey League (MJHL) after taunting a hockey team with an alleged racial gesture over the weekend.
Blizzard conditions believed to be factor in highway crash that left 2 dead: RCMP
An Alberta man and an Ontario woman have died after a collision on a Manitoba highway last week, police said.
Missing Manitoba man last seen in Saskatchewan: RCMP
RCMP are asking for the public’s help to find a missing Manitoba man who was last seen in Saskatchewan.
Alberta cannabis retailers ready to roll with online sales
Online cannabis sales in Alberta are set to change next month with the only current legal seller closing down.
'It's a sledgehammer': Emergencies Act vote scheduled as Alberta politicians react
Parliament will vote Monday evening in the House of Commons on whether to invoke the Emergencies Act.
Flames beat Jets to match franchise-best 10-game winning streak
Elias Lindholm's go-ahead goal with 46 seconds remaining extended his goal streak to eight games as the Calgary Flames tied a franchise record with their 10th consecutive victory, winning 3-1 over the Winnipeg Jets.
Auto security expert explains how thieves are stealing Ford F-150s in Edmonton, and why
After more than a dozen Ford F-150s were stolen in Edmonton this past weekend, a vehicle security expert explained to CTV News Edmonton how thieves are stealing the pickup trucks and what they're doing with them.
Alberta finance minister to wear same boots as last year on budget day
On budget day this week, Alberta's finance minister will wear the same pair of cowboy boots he wore last year while tabling the fiscal plan for the province.
Thieves injure grocery store workers with bear spray in Grande Prairie robbery: RCMP
Grande Prairie RCMP are searching for two thieves involved in an assault with a weapon at a grocery store earlier this month.
Should Steve Fonyo's Order of Canada be returned? Here's what the cancer survivor's family is saying after his death
The grieving family of Steve Fonyo, who died Friday, is calling for his Order of Canada membership to be restored.
Victim pulled toward vehicle in sexual assault at Metro Vancouver park
Police are looking for a suspect after it was reported that a victim was pulled toward a vehicle at a Metro Vancouver park.
B.C. police watchdog investigating crash involving cop after driver airlifted to hospital in critical condition
B.C.'s police watchdog is investigating a crash involving an off-duty officer on Highway 99 near Pemberton after one person was taken to hospital in critical condition.