HDGH still working to fully recover from cyberattack

    Hotel Dieu Grace Healthcare in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, April 19, 2021.
    Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare has provided an update on the cyberattack that hit southwestern Ontario hospitals late last year — a full recovery is still months away

    President and CEO Bill Marra said the criminal nature of the ransomware attack, prevents him from going into greater detail about the recovery, but said restoration of online records systems last month has been a huge step forward.

    Marra credits staff for weathering the storm.

