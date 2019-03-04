

CTV Windsor





“It hurts to be quiet” is the theme of a new violence in the workplace awareness campaign created by Hotel Dieu Grace Health Care.

It’s a campaign to get staff members to not only talk about, but report, incidents of workplace violence.

CTV News has learned 40 staff members at the hospital suffered an injury from workplace violence.

"Safety isn't just a word at Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare, it's a very important and necessary action,” said Janice Kaffer, president andCEO. "With the refresh of our strategic plan last April, we set the significant goal of being the safest hospital in Ontario. Today, we felt it was important to let our community and staff know how we will do this."

The hospital unveiled the first of four videos they created to train staff about workplace violence.

The videos, all to be shot on campus, using familiar spaces, are meant to provide HDGH staff, volunteers and physicians with tools that will prepare them should they find themselves in similar situations.

"It takes leadership to collaborate in this way- with unions and the Joint Health and Safety Committee," said Erna Bujna, ONA's health and safety specialist and lead for workplace violence. "HDGH is a leader in this work. Engaging stakeholders is what makes a true difference in the prevention of violence. I would like to acknowledge this leadership at HDGH in doing this."

All staff, including HDGH CEO Janice Kaffer, will take the training which will cover topics including dealing with violent person with weapon, patient/family violence, domestic violence, and worker to worker violence.