

CTV Windsor





Windsor police and firefighters are investigating a hazardous materials incident in the west end.

Crews were called to the 3600 block of Sandwich Street on Tuesday.

Police say they located suspected hazardous material within a vehicle. The area is contained as the matter is being investigated.

A grey Ford Escape is taped off in front of the Corner Store No.10 Food Mart at the corner of Prince and Sandwich.

Authorities say suspected fentanyl is the cause for concern.

Officers are asking the public to avoid Sandwich Street between Prince Road and Watkins Street.