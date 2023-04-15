Have yard waste to get rid of? City of Windsor to start collection Monday

With this past week of warm weather, residents may have gotten a head start on spring cleaning their yards — any waste can be picked up by the city starting Monday.

The City of Windsor’s bi-weekly yard waste collection schedule has been mailed out to all homes and can also be found on the city’s website.

This year, the city is asking residents to “pay particular attention to the rules surrounding branch bundling.” Officials say several special collections were held due to February’s ice storm to help residents dispose of as many branches as possible, but some pockets may still be left.

Residents are asked to consider the following:

Bundle branches securely in four-foot lengths that are no larger than three feet in diameter.

Bundles should not exceed 50 pounds.

Do not use wire to tie bundles.

Thorny branches should be placed in boxes, pails or yard waste bags.

The city is also reminding residents to place yard waste in containers such as paper yard waste bags, garbage cans, cardboard boxes or roll-out carts.

Yard waste that is improperly prepared, such as being placed in plastic rather than paper bags, will not be picked up.

Officials ask yard waste to be placed at the curb before 6 a.m. on your scheduled yard waste collection day.

All collected yard waste is composted, shredded, decomposed and then sold as compost.