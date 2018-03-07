

Hats On For Healthcare, a fundraising event benefitting the Windsor Regional Hospital Foundation and the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) returns Wednesday for its ninth year.

The fun and interactive event has raised $250,000 by simply asking everyone to wear a hat and pay a ‘toonie’ for the opportunity.

Many 'toonies' have been donated from a vast array of organizations.

This year, Hats On For Healthcare is supporting the NICU, a regional Modified Level III Unit headed up by Medical Director, Dr. Godfrey Bacheyie.

The 20 bed/bassinet unit had 480 admissions last year, caring for infants, starting at 26 weeks gestation. Preterm infants less than 36 weeks made up approximately 50 percent of admissions last year.

The remaining were infants with care needed for issues such as neonatal sepsis, jaundice and assisting with breathing difficulties in the first few days of life.