The MPP for Windsor Tecumseh says he's still waiting to hear why the province can't cut through red tape and re-open the Canadian Club Brand Centre.

New Democrat Percy Hatfield brought up the issue again in the Ontario legislature on Thursday, about one year since the owners of the centre on Riverside Drive stopped tours and closed the doors to the public.

Hatfield introduced a private members bill last year to allow centres, such as the one in Windsor, to sell spirits if it is 500 metres away from where the alcohol is actually made.

The current law allows the distillery to sell its own product on site, but not another brand.

“Why can’t the Liberals cut the red tape, modernize Ontario’s regulations and allow Canadian Club whiskey to be sold where it's made in Walkerville, Ontario and bring back those 15,000 who want to see the facility each year," said Hatfield.

Ontario Finance Minister Charles Sousa insisted the issue was still being considered.

“We are trying to find a way on how do we engage on that ability without contravening the very issues we put in place to protect the distillers and the industry in terms of retailing these operations," said Sousa.

The bill is still awaiting legislative review.