Hateful graffiti reported on east Windsor trails
Graffiti in east Windsor. (Courtesy Chris McNamara)
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, September 3, 2019 1:13PM EDT
More hateful graffiti has reportedly been found in Windsor.
Residents took to social media to post pictures of hateful words spray painted on trails in east Windsor.
The graffiti was seen on trails and sidewalks near the WFCU Centre, Ganatchio trail and the McHugh St. bridge.
As CTV News reported last week, Windsor police say they are investigating a hate crime where a vehicle was spray painted with a racist message.