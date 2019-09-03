

CTV Windsor





More hateful graffiti has reportedly been found in Windsor.

Residents took to social media to post pictures of hateful words spray painted on trails in east Windsor.

The graffiti was seen on trails and sidewalks near the WFCU Centre, Ganatchio trail and the McHugh St. bridge.

As CTV News reported last week, Windsor police say they are investigating a hate crime where a vehicle was spray painted with a racist message.