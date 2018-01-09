

CTV Windsor





A Harrow woman plans on helping out her six children and buying her husband a tractor after winning $100,000 with Encore.

Barbara Freeswick, 65, won with ENCORE in the Dec. 30 Lottario draw. She matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in exact order to win the $100,000 prize.

“I’ve been playing the lottery for 40 years and I always say ‘Yes’ to ENCORE,” said Barbara while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to claim her prize.

“I went online to check my tickets and when I saw that I had six out of seven numbers I headed to the store. When the retailer scanned the ticket and the words ‘Big Winner’ appeared on the customer display screen, I was very excited.”

Barbara couldn’t wait to share the news about her windfall with her husband of 40 years.

“I made him dinner and asked him if he wanted to go to the CN Tower. He said ‘No, it’s too cold.’ Then I asked him if he wanted to go to the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto, and his reply was ‘How much did you win?’” she said.

The recent retiree and mother has a few plans in mind for her windfall.

“I am going to help our children, purchase a newer vehicle and get my husband a tractor. The rest will be put away for retirement,” she said.

“This win has really come in handy. I’m really excited,”

Encore can be played in conjunction with most online lottery games for an extra $1. There is an Encore draw every day.

The winning ticket was purchased at Dylan’s Mini Mart on Simcoe Street in Amherstburg.