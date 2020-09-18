Advertisement
Harrow manufacturer fined $40K after worker hurt by steel bar
Published Friday, September 18, 2020 4:51PM EDT
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Ministry of Labour says a Harrow manufacturer has been convicted and fined $40,000 after a worker was injured by a steel bar.
Sellick Equipment Ltd., was fined related to the incident on Nov. 23, 2018.
The MOL says a worker suffered critical injuries when a steel bar fell from an industrial magnet. The report says the employer had failed to maintain a lift magnet in good condition.
The court also imposed a 25 per cent victim fine surcharge as required by the Provincial Offences Act.