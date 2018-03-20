

CTV Windsor





A Harrow man is a big winner after taking the Big Spin.

Christopher Ouellette won $300,000 after spinning the wheel at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto as part of the Big Spin instant game.

“I’ve been playing the lottery for years,” shared Ouellette, a married father of five. “I usually play Lotto 6/49 and Lotto Max with Encore but I play the Big Spin occasionally as well.”

Ouellette says he purchased the tickets while doling a good deed for his friend.

“I was taking care of my neighbour’s dog while he was out of town,” said Ouellette. “When the dog food ran out, I had to run to the store to pick up more, and that’s when I spotted four Big Spin tickets on the counter – I decided to buy all of them.”

Ouellette, 68, said he scratched his tickets right in the store and the retailer told him he had won a minimum $100,000 prize.

“I felt great,” said Ouellette, who shared the good news with his wife of 20 years at home. “She didn’t believe me at first,” he laughed. “I hugged her and told her that we had to go to Toronto to do the spin.”

The Ouellette’s say they plan on using the prize money to build a new house.

The winning $5 ticket was purchased at Stop ‘N’ Go on King Street in Harrow.