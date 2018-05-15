

CTV Windsor





A Harrow man has been fined $1,800 for hunting violations.

Rodney Shepley pleaded guilty and was fined $800 for having a loaded firearm on his all-terrain vehicle and $600 for having an unencased firearm at night.

He also pleaded guilty and was fined $400 for failing to wear a helmet while operating his ATV.

Court heard that on Nov. 12, 2017, conservation officers with the ministry’s southern marine and Aylmer enforcement units were conducting a patrol in the Adelaide Metcalfe area of Middlesex during the controlled deer hunt.

The officers contacted Shepley, who had been deer hunting after legal hunting hours.

Officers say Shepley was driving his ATV at the time and was not wearing a helmet. Upon inspection, the officers found an unencased fully-loaded firearm on his ATV.

Justice of the Peace Anna Hampson heard the case in the Ontario Court of Justice, London, on May 7, 2018.

To report a natural resources violation, call the MNRF TIPS line at 1-877-847-7667 toll-free any time or contact your local ministry office during regular business hours. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).