Harrow man charged after fatal crash in Kingsville
File photo of an Essex County OPP vehicle, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2012. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
Windsor, Ont. -
Essex County OPP have charged a 56-year-old Harrow man after a crash that killed a pedestrian in Kingsville.
Daniel Brook is charged with careless driving causing death. He is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice located in Windsor at a later date.
OPP along with Kingsville Fire Department and Essex-Windsor EMS attended a fatal motor vehicle collision on Heritage Road involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on Sept. 6 at 12:05 p.m.
The pedestrian has been identified as Evelyn Greenwood, 69, from Kingsville.
The West Region Traffic Incident Management Enforcement team assisted with the investigation.