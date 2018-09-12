

Aspiring entrepreneurs have a chance to win commercial space for one year to set up shop in Harrow.

“Win This Space" is an initiative launched by the Town of Essex, the Windsor-Essex Small Business Centre, the area's local chamber of commerce and Libro Credit Union.

One self-starter with the best business plan will get the monthly storefront rent of $1,000 paid for over one year.

Deadline submissions and other dates are being finalized, more details can be found on the Visit Harrow website.

