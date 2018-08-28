

CTV Windsor





Essex County OPP are looking for witnesses after a Harrow homeowner was allegedly assaulted outside his front door.

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect involved in the incident on Friday, Aug. 24 between 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. in Harrow.

The suspect approached the front door of a residence on Munger Avenue West and asked the victim for directions.

Police say the victim walked outside to speak to the suspect and was assaulted with a weapon.

The victim attempted to detain the suspect, but he fled the scene on foot.

He was believed to have left the area in a light coloured vehicle.

The suspect is described as a white male, about 25 years of age, approximately 6-feet tall having short dark hair and a short dark beard. He was wearing a zip up hoodie with the hood down and baggy knee length shorts.

The OPP is asking anyone who witnessed this crime or who may be able to assist in the identification of this suspect to come forward.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.