WINDSOR, ONT. -- After going “back to the drawing board” on Aug. 14, the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board is set to release their full reopening plan sometime Wednesday.

“We feel these plans answer a lot of the questions and concerns that people had,” says board spokesperson Steve Fields.

He says they have been working “feverishly” since last week, after the ministry allowed them to “unlock” reserve funds to improve physical distancing in schools.

The boards’ detailed guidelines are expected to include outbreak protocols, details of what online learning will look like and key dates for when parents can opt-in or out of their schooling choices.

When the guidelines are posted online, the board says they will follow it up with an automatic voice message to all families about the protocols.

More to come.