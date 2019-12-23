WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens lit the first candle on the menorah during Hanukkah celebrations Sunday.

The celebrations were held at Devonshire Mall and celebrate the Jewish eight-day, wintertime Festival of Lights.

Each night during the festival there is a nightly menorah lighting, special prayers and fried foods.

The Hebrew word means "dedication" because it celebrates the re-dedication of the great temple of Jerusalem.

Tradition says the Hebrews only had enough oil to keep the menorah lit for one day, yet the oil lasted for eight days, which is symbolized by the eight candles.