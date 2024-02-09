Handful of Windsor-area musicians see Juno nominations

It’s been an exciting week for some musicians from Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent, as three acts nabbed nominations for the 2024 Juno Awards.

Windsor rock duo The Blue Stones were nominated for rock album of the year while Russ Macklem, a trumpeter based in the city, saw his first-ever album nominated for jazz album of the year (solo).

Chatham-born gospel singer Brook Nicholls meanwhile secured a nomination for contemporary Christian/gospel album of the year.

“I was there with my husband and three-month-old baby,” Nicholls said. “I was holding her and they called my name out. I just burst into like a big cheer.”

This is Nicholls’ second Juno nomination, having been up for the same award in 2020.

She called the recognition validating.

“I had a moment actually where I was standing amongst all these artists and all these people thinking, ‘Oh my gosh, I am living my dream right now,’” she said.

Trumpet player Macklem also called the notion of a nomination validating, but said it comes with pressure as well.

“A real sense of, you know, damn there's a lot of work to do,” he said. “Not only to further my career, but to see if we can garner a win in this case.”

Macklem’s album ‘The South Detroit Connection’ was recorded live at Phog Lounge in Windsor’s downtown.

It’s made up of original works he said took a decade to perfect.

“Most of it was organized and arranged here, so it has that Detroit sound in mind,” he said.

He said the music scene between the two neighbouring cities has a lot of cross-border crossover.

Funnily enough, the now Juno-nominated artist said he got into music by mistake.

“I love music, but I didn't want to play it at all,” said Macklem. “We were in elementary school meant to pick up an instrument and the only reason I picked [the trumpet] up was because my best friend was going to play the trumpet so I want to sit beside him.”

The Juno Awards will be held in Halifax on March 24.